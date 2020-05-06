Share:

Pakistan Rangers Punjab continued to serve and strengthen the interfaith harmony by distributing ration amongst deserving families of both Sikh and Hindu communities affected due to Covid-19 lockdown today in Guru Nanak School, Nankana Sahib and Shawala Teja Singh Mandir, Sialkot city respectively.

Members of both the communities applauded Punjab Rangers gesture in mitigating their difficulties and standing with them in these difficult times.

Both Sikh and Hindu community prayed for early relief from Coronavirus pandemic.