ISLAMABAD - The World Bank on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s cash transfers emergency programme would be instrumental in mitigating the impact of the novel corona virus (COVID-19) on the economy. “Cash transfers will be instrumental in mitigating the impact of the upcoming recession by ensuring that consumption by the poorest and vulnerable contributes to the local economies,” the World Bank said in an article published on its website. It suggested if the fiscal space allows to the government, the emergency cash transfers should be considered as an optimal option to rejuvenate local economies. Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the country’s biggest ever Ehsaas emergency cash programme worth of Rs 144 billion to disburse Rs 12000 each to around 12 million beneficiaries who were mostly affected by the worst economic impact of COVID-19. At a time when cash transfer programs are the most widely used instruments to counter the socioeconomic fallout from the pandemic, the case of Pakistan provides a good insight to others, the article added. No doubt this response is one of the best investments that a government could make in a crisis.The cash transfers provide purchasing power for people to meet their needs. Nearly 24 percent of Pakistan’s 210 million people are below the poverty line.