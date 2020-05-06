Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of Iranian diesel, betel nuts and rare species of bird ‘demoiselle crane’ and arrested 22 accused in a month, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the PCG said that acting on credible information about a bid to smuggle Iranian diesel and betel nuts from Winder area of Balochistan, officials carried out the actions.

The Pakistan Coast Guards seized over 50,000kg betel nuts, 7200 smuggled Iranian diesel and 42 crane (a rare specie of birds).

During checking of different vehicles near Othal area, the PCG officials recovered 22,122kg betel nuts and arrested 10 accused. Similarly, during checking of vehicles near Winder, the officials recovered 19,158kg betel nuts and apprehended seven accuseds. At the check post near Super Highway Karachi, 12,150kg betel nuts were recovered from a truck and two accused were arrested.

The PCG teams during patrolling in Daam area, near Winder recovered 7200 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel.

At Naka Khari check post, the force recovered 42 demoiselle crane birds and nabbed three accuseds.

Besides recovered diesel, betel nuts, the PCG also took five vehicles, a dumper and eight trucks into custody and further legal proceedings are underway.

The approximate value of total seizure is over Rs 110 million.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Unit of Sindh Police arrested five members of a gang wanted to police in over 100 cases of robberies in the city.

The SIU also recovered illegal arms, ammunition, cash Rs. 200,000/- other valuables looted from the citizens, informed Spokesman to Sindh Police on Tuesday.

In successful operation conducted in Nagin Chorangi area of District Central.