ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval to conduct the special CSS exam to fill 188 vacant posts in federal services.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to PM on Establishment Division, Shahzad Arbab, confirmed that he met with the PM where it was decided to arrange special exams of CSS in November or December this year in order to fill the 188 vacant positions.

He said, “PM Imran Khan approved special CSS exams to fill 188 vacancies in federal services carried over in last few years. Balochistan 49, rural Sindh 41, urban Sindh 19, KP 22, ex-FATA&GB 16 and AJK 2. We truly believe in giving equal opportunities to federating units and 39 seats for Punjab minorities.”

Arbab further said he had held meetings with Chairman Federal Public Service Commission and other stakeholders to conduct this special exam. The advertisement for the exam is likely to be published next month when the coronavirus situation becomes normal.

The Central Superior Service (CSS) exam is conducted every year in February. However, as of 2020 written result, there are 189 quota wise vacant seats for the candidates of all provinces.