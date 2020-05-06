Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the baseless allegations asserted by India regarding alleged “infiltration” across the line of control, terming it as consequence of the continuation of India’s dangerous agenda of a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.

“I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan,” he wrote in a tweet on wednesday.

The prime minister said the indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian occupation was a direct consequence of India’s oppression and brutalization against Kashmiris.

“The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks,” he stressed.

He urged upon the international community to “must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardize peace and security in South Asia”.