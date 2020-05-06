Share:

BADIN - Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Badin chapter has expressed grave concern over what it alleged ill-mannered behaviour of security guards of the Indus Hospital Badin with Dr Abdul Razak Soomro, a reputable pediatrician. Talking to media here on Tuesday, PMA Badin chapter President Dr Ansar Khawaja, Secretary Dr Zahoor Abbasi, Dr Arshad Khawaja, Dr Liaquat Qambrani, Dr Zahid Zaur and others said doctors and the paramedics were playing a leading role in fight against the pandemic. They said such impolite and arrogant attitude by the security guards had created resentment among the healthcare providers, and added this would not be tolerated in future. They also objected to hospital management’s behaviour with them, saying the management was not punishing those guards who had misbehaved with Dr Soomro. On the other hand, members of the civil society have also condemned rude attitude of the security guards with a reputable pediatrician and demanded that those involved in the incident be punished. It is pertinent to mention here that not only the doctors and paramedics complain of ill-treatment at the hands of Indus Hospital security guards, but ordinary citizens too have complained to the hospital management, which has always turned a blind eye to the issue.