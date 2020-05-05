Share:

Rawalpindi-Taxila police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the mystery of a blind murder case and arrested three suspects.

Police also seized the weapons from the detained accused who were identified as Naheem Khan, Imran Shah and Rizwan.

According to police spokesman, a man namely Mehrab was murdered by unknown killers in PindhGondal. Police registered a case against the killers and begun investigation, he said.

He said City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas, while taking notice of the blind murder, tasked Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali to arrest the killers. He added SP along Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Taxila Circle Syed TahirKazmi and his team managed to trace out the unknown killers and rounded them up during a raid.

He said police have produced the killers before a court of law and obtained their physical remand for further investigation. On the other hand, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas appreciated the efforts of the SP and DSP.

CPO stated police would solve the murder case on merit and would produce substantial evidences before the court to get the killers punished as per law.