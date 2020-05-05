Share:

RAWALPINDI - As many as 1567 were arrested during the ongoing police action against violators of lockdown in the city, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to him, police have also registered 832 cases against the violators with different police stations. He said scores of police personnel along with mobile vans and motorcycle squads were deployed on orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas in the city to implement the orders of the lockdown.

He said all the three divisional superintendents of police (SPs) Syed Ali (Potohar Division), Zia Uddin (Saddar Division) and RaiMazhar (Rawal Division) are personally monitoring the police action against the violators of lockdown imposed by Punjab government to avert spread of coronavirus.

Besides, police along with security forces, Elite Force, City Traffic Police, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad also staged flag marches under command of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Tariq Walayat to create awareness among the public regarding outbreak of pandemic in the city, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, police have launched a massive crackdown against the proclaimed offenders in Potohar Division and held 91 most wanted criminals, he said. Of 91, there were 7 POs of A category, he said.

He mentioned police also arrested 475 outlaws during the month of April from Saddar Division and seized weapons and drugs. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.