PESHAWAR - Police has solved a blind murder case while arresting an alleged killer and recovering the weapon from him, a senior official said. DPO Sajjad Khan said that the gunman killed one Waqas on May 3 and a case was lodged on the report of Fayaz Khan, the brother of the deceased.

“An investigation team led by DSP Takhtbhai circle Bashir Ahmed Yousafzai arrested the prime suspect Muhammad Tayyeb within 48 hours of the murder and also recovered the weapon of offence from him,” Sajjad added. He said the accused had confessed the crime citing a family dispute as the reason of the murder.