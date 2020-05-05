Share:

ISLAMABAD - PSX Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,992.75 points as compared to 33,916.64 points on the last working day, with the positive change of 76.11 points (0.22%). A total of 261,325,321 shares were traded compared to the trade 216,619,180 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs9.225 billion as compared to Rs9.362 billion during last trading day. As many as 341 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 181 recorded gain and 131 sustained losses whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 33,832,000 shares and price per share of Rs14.94, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 25,445,000 with price per share of Rs11.89 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 17,863,000 and price per share of Rs16.98.

The Unilever Foods XD recorded maximum increase of Rs727 per share, closing at Rs 10577, Nesle PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs129.13 per share, closing at Rs5829.13.

The Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs153.10 per share, closing at Rs 2169.7, whereas prices of Indus DyeingXD decreased by Rs 32.83 per share closing at Rs 618.05.