Share:

LAHORE - As many as 18 more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in Punjab on Tuesday, the highest number of casualties in a day, since the pandemic began.

The deadly virus has so far taken 144 lives in Punjab.

On the other hand, as many as 491 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province, taking the number of confirmed cases to 8,133.

Of confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamat, 768 pilgrims who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 5,357 citizens who either have a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases have been reported from Lahore where number has reached 2,881.

As many as 467 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 307 Sialkot, 276 Gujranwala, 244 Gujrat, 205 Faisalabad, 109 Multan, 91 Sargodha, 72 Rahim Yar Khan, 63 Jhelum, 62 Kasur, 56 Jhang, 51 Vehari, 47 Hafizabad, 37 DG Khan, 36 each Mandi Bahauddin and Attock, 30 Sheikhupura, 28 Muzafargarh, 25 Okara, 23 Bahawalpur, 22 Pakpattan, 21each Mianwali and Narowal, 19 Sahiwal, 18 each Lodhran, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Nankana Sahib, 16 Khushab, 14 Bhakkar, 13 Bahawalnagar, seven Khanewal, six Chakwal and five Layyah.

Of the 1,926 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 106 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 43 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 each Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Mianwali, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad.

Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each from Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per focal person of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 101897 tests have been conducted in the province. As many as 2680 patients have recovered and returned to their homes. Presently, 25 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units in public sector hospitals.