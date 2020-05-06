Share:

Rahim yar Khan - The distribution of flour bags among the needy people of Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Rojhan, Ghotki, and neighbouring cities continues this year too during the holy month of Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. As per details, 150,000 flour bags (20 kg each) are being distributed among the poor people living in these areas through the deputy commissioners of districts. This kind of gesture of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will greatly help the poor people for which locals and notables of these areas have expressed their heartfelt gratitude and deep appreciation.