LAHORE - Former first class cricketer and coach and selector of Servis Industries cricket team, Tahir Shah, has urged the PCB high-ups to announce soon possible provincial cities office-bearers to run the cricket affairs smoothly. Tahir told The Nation that cricket at school, college and club level is at the lowest ebb. “Once school, college and club cricket is used to be main nurseries at grass-root level and used to play key role in promotion of cricket. The current PCB officials should work for restoration and the promotion of cricket from Club level. The governing board members should come from elected office-bearers of provincial associations. “It is strange that in the current BoG, four members belong to departments, when department cricket is no more and none of their team is taking part in any PCB tournament while other five belongs to regions, which have been abolished. It means that the PCB Constitution, which is active from August 2019, the governing board members don’t know about their worth and power, while those powerful in the board are playing all the shots.”