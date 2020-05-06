Share:

Karachi - A delegation of All City Traders Tajir Ittehad led by Sharjeel Goplani called on PTI leaders at Insaf House, party secretariat. While addressing the press conference with PTI Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, they said that they were the sons of Karachi and its true representatives.

“Karachi was running the whole country. Business community had now started making contacts with the political parties due to their problems. Businessmen had presented their demands to us,” he added.

The business community delegation included Shahid Hussain, Ahmed Shamsi, Dilshad Bukhari, Haseeb Akhlaq, Zubair Ali Khan and others. While on the other side, PTI Karachi Senior Vice President Mahmood Maulvi, General Secretary Saeed Afridi, Information Secretary Jamal Siddiqui, Vice President Capt (R) Rizwan, Member Sindh Assembly Shehzad Qureshi, President PTI Karachi Advisor Imran Siddiqui, Tauqeer Ahmed and others were also present.

Khurram Sherzaman further added, Prime Minister was coming to Karachi by this weekend. He always thought & talked about the working class & business community.

In these circumstances, we have to support our business community. The entire poor class is connected with the business community. A meeting with PM may be scheduled with business community on his visit of metropolis.

Business community has demanded to reopen markets by 8 May. PTI is with business community, if sindh government tried to lodge FIR against businessman, then the first FIR would be lodge against us. Lockdown of Sindh government was only a political lockdown.

“We assure all associations that PTI stands by them. We have to save Karachi. Karachities doesn’t accept this political lockdown,” he told.