LAHORE - The CNG Association has said that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority will now plan the load management of gas as well as the CNG, as the court has barred the petroleum ministry and the SNGPL to decide loadshedding.Briefing the members of Lahore Economic Journalists Association here on Monday at Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s regional office, the former central chairman of the CNG Association, claimed that the SC has now stopped SNGPL from conducting loadshedding of gas, as the ministry of petroleum as well as the SNGPL or SSGC are the same stakeholders as the industry and the CNG pumps are, so ministry has no authority to decide the suspension or supply of gas to any stakeholder.The former chairman was flanked by the CNG Association’s Punjab Chairman Shuja Anwar and LEJA president Zahid Abid.He stated that as per constitution of Pakistan, no government authority forces any business entrepreneur to run his/her business on loss.He said that the government has not decreased its taxes while issuing notice to drop the rate of CNG, setting the margin of the owner at zero level, while government itself is earning over Rs35.89 on sale of every kg of CNG.He offered all major charted accountants firms of national and international repute to audit the profit of CNG stations and they (owners) will accept what auditors will fix their profit.He said that CNG sector wants to facilitate the consumers and if court cuts rates of CNG further, they will accept it, but government should also decreased its huge profit in the form of taxations. He said that the Petroleum Ministry informed the Supreme Court regarding the operating cost borne by the CNG stations, but did not mention the revenue in billions of rupees earned by the government.The Ministry of Petroleum receives Rs80.012 billion in general sales tax (GST), gas infrastructure development subsidy and gas development subsidy.The Petroleum Ministry has imposed 25pc GST on the CNG sector, while the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had fixed it at 16pc.Other than that, the ministry has also applied gas development subsidy and gas infrastructure development surcharge on the 3.5 million consumers using CNG-fitted cars.The GST collected by the government amounts to Rs26.61 billion, the gas infrastructure development subsidy amounts to Rs24.604 billion and gas development subsidy amounts to Rs28.787 billion, he added.He said that on wrong information of the ministry, the Supreme Court, on October 25, zeroed the operative cost of Rs20.80 per kg on the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) that entrepreneurs of CNG stations were getting since 2006.