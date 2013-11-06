SIALKOT

Emirates Airline has started direct international passenger and cargo flights between Sialkot and Dubai.

Emirates Airline flight (EK-620) from Dubai landed at Sialkot International Airport at 08:20am, making this even a landmark in the history of Sialkot. A launching ceremony was held at the airport by Emirates Airline.

UAE Ambassador in Pakistan Mr Essa El Basha Al Nuaimi, Sialkot International Airport Limited Chairman Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhary, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Pakistan and Afghanistan Ahmed Khoory, Director Visitor Information Bureau Salah Al Ansari, Vice President for Pakistan and Afghanistan Khalid Bardan, senior journalists among others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Mr Ahmed Khoory said that Pakistan was the first country the Emirates flew to just 28 years ago. Since then, the airline has steadily grown its network and continued to link the Pakistani community to the UAE as well as worldwide destinations, making easier to connect with friends, family and trade opportunities. Dubai and Pakistan have very close links due to the large community of Pakistanis living in the region and the level of trade between UAE and Pakistan, he added.

On the occasion, the Airport chairman said that it was Pakistan’s first privately owned airport. Emirates’ service would boost the regional economy as it offered passengers a convenient new entry point to Pakistan through modern and efficiently run facility. He said, “Sialkot will be able to offer Emirates’ passengers another point of entry into Pakistan in a modern, conveniently located and accessible airport.”

Emirates Airline will run four weekly flights to be operated by an Airbus A330-200 aircraft in a two-class configuration - 54 seats in Business Class and 183 in Economy Class. The aircraft can carry up to 17 tonnes of cargo, giving a boost to trade opportunities. Its flights from Sialkot connect through the airline’s glob hub in Dubai to key business and leisure destinations such as the UK, continental Europe and Middle East. Emirates Airline operates 66 flights a week to Pakistan including four to Sialkot, 35 to Karachi, and 11 each to Lahore and Islamabad and five to Peshawar. Situated around 125 kilometres north of Lahore, Sialkot provides customers with a convenient alternative gateway to the first ever Export Triangle of Pakistan - the area encompassing Gujrat, Sialkot and Gujranwala.

The Sialkot is globally famous for producing and exporting sports goods and clothing, gloves, surgical instruments, cutlery, ceramics and leather garments, while imports to the region focus on the supply of raw materials for manufacturing those products.