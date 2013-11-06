MULTAN : The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued Rs 2 million for the ungradation of Web Based One Customs (WEBOC) introduced by native experts. This was stated by Collector Custom, Model Custom Collectorate, Touseef Ahmad while addressing a ceremony held in Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) on Tuesday. He assured that the system would be made flawless within two weeks. He said, earlier the system for clearance was required billion of rupees for maintenance which were paid to international firms. However, he said that WEBOC system was a special technique being introduced to meet the requirements of our customs.

He expressed concern that industrialists and traders had given least importance to Multan Dry Port to get their imports and exports and preferred Karachi Dry Port over it.

He advised businessmen to submit applications for valuation of their goods before getting imported of their commodities. As soon as their goods would arrive, their assessment would be completed, he remarked.