Islamabad - A simple get-together ceremony was arranged in the honour of retired physical education teachers of the federal government schools at Islamabad Girls Model College, G-6/1-4.

President Islamabad Teachers Association, Ameer Mohammad was the chief guest while Assistant Director Physical Education Zafar Iqbal and others also attended the ceremony. On this occasion gifts were awarded to retired physical education teachers. The award winning teachers include Tahira, Mohammad Javed and Abdul Rasheed Minhas.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chaudhry Akhtar paid tribute to the retired teachers Syed Ayyaz Hussain and Samina Nasir.

He also appreciated the teachers for exploring the younger talent and promoting extracurricular activities in new generation.