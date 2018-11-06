Share:

KARACHI - Killing of an ailing senior citizen in the garb of so-called police encounter has exposed the governance in Sindh and put a big question mark on the performance of police, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh here on Tuesday.

According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh along with PTI MPA Ali Aziz Jiji and a team of PTI Lawyers Forum rushed to the Lines Area Karachi, when the news about killing of a 60-years-old citizen in an alleged police encounter broke. They meet with the heirs of the deceased, offered condolence and assured them of all-out assistance. They also sought the details of sad incident.

Talking to media men, Haleem Adil said that seeing the photo of the deceased senior citizen no one could believe that he was a criminal. He said there is contradiction in the statements of eyewitness and they seem hostile. He said no senior police officer contacted the bereaved family and got their version. He said that later we talked to senior police officers and some notices were also taken. He said we respect the police department, but sadly still there are many black sheep in it.

He said the deceased was a senior citizen who was killed in a staged encounter and the IGP Sindh should have taken notice of it. He said we will not let this murder go uninvestigated and provide all-out help including legal assistance to the heirs. He said that the son of deceased Abdullah told us that his father was ill and he could not even walk due to obesity.

He said that the police claim that they have a criminal record of the deceased, but the heirs deny it.

He said the matter would be decided in court and the PTI would play its role that the bereaved family is doled out justice. He said we will take care of this family and not leave it alone. He said one-sided probe in this case would not be acceptable and the PTI Lawyers Forum has already assured that they would help the family in registering FIR and they would also fight their case in court.