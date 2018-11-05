Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law has directed Sadiqabad police to produce a 14-year-old girl before a medical board to conduct her medical examination, after she had accused her aunt of forcing her into prostitution, informed official sources on Monday. The court also ordered the police to provide the girl with protection and to initiate legal action against the accused, they said.

According to sources, MN, a resident of Street Number 15, Service Road, Sadiqabad, had appeared before the area magistrate and had recorded a statement that at the age of 4, her father Nazir Khan had given her custody to her aunt Fauzia. She alleged that her aunt had forced her into prostitution after attaining the age of 14. She alleged that Arslan, the husband of her aunt, had also raped her. “My aunt had later on sold me to a woman named Shehzadi, who arranged my marriage with a 35 year old man. The woman also pressurized me to indulge in the flesh trade business,” MN alleged. She told the court that she had approached the Police Chowki Ashraf Town for help but the police refused to take action against the accused. After recording the statement of the girl, the area magistrate directed Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad to produce the girl before a medical board to conduct her medical examination and to take action against the accused. SHO PS Sadiqabad Khizar Hayyat, when contacted, confirmed the development.

He said the police would take the girl to a hospital today (Tuesday) for her medical examination.

“The allegations leveled by girl are being investigated and a case will be registered against her aunt and the other accused,” the SHO said. He said the police would solve the case on merit and would also provide the girl with justice.