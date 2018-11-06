Share:

KASUR - As many as 298 protestors including 48 nominated suspects were booked under Anti-Terrorism Act for beating seven policemen including Pattoki DSP and SHO during protests erupted after the acquittal of blasphemy suspect Aasia Bibi here the other day. However, no arrest has been made so far.

On the other hand, shopkeepers in Kasur district are selling daily-use items on prices much higher than the officially fixed rates.

People suffer a great deal of convenience because they are constantly being fleeced by the shopkeepers.

The officials concerned are least bothered to ensure the sale of daily-use commodities at official rates. People demand that the government take notice of it.

On Raiwind Road Bypass, there are encroachments which are affecting the flow of traffic.

Locals demand that the administration remove these encroachments at the earliest.