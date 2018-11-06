Share:

KARACHI - The police have arrested three suspects over their alleged involvement in a murder of a 15-year-old servant in upscale Clifton locality here on Monday.

A fifteen-year-old Imran Ali, son of Qasim Ali was killed under mysterious circumstances inside a bungalow located at Block 8 within the limits of Clifton police station. The body of deceased has been taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later, handed over to his family. Initially, the landlord of the bungalow claimed that the boy committed suicide over unexplained reasons on Friday, however, the police started investigations after the family of a victim claimed that he was murdered instead of committing suicide. According to Clifton SHO Javed Abro, the police have reinvestigated a case and found the landlord guilty. The officer said that the boy was murdered allegedly by a son of a landlord, Umair, watchman, Amjad and a driver.

The officer said that deceased hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and used to work as housemaid at the bungalow from the last five months, adding that the police shifted his body to the hospital for his postmortem again which suggested that deceased boy was strangulated to death while the actual motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The officer said that the police have registered a case against the suspects and arrested the accused persons while further investigation was underway. Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took a notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the zone South DIG and district South SSP over the incident.