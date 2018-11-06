Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Paying glorious tribute to the martyrs of Jammu on the 72nd Jammu Martyrs Day falling on Tuesday - today - AJK President, Prime Minister and Information Minister have said that the first week of November is bleakest chapter of Kashmir liberation struggle when ruler in Jammu shed the blood of innocent Muslims on November 6 in 1947.

In his message on Jammu Martyrs Day delivered to the media on Monday, President Masood Khan noted that the savagery and brutality demonstrated on this day by the savage Hindus and Mahraja forces in Jammu against Muslims gave a new impetus to Kashmir liberation struggle.

Around 250,000 Muslims who wanted to migrate to Pakistan were mercilessly massacred by Hindu fanatics with the connivance of despotic forces of Mahraja in Jammu,” he pointed out.

He said Jammu Martyrs Day is commemorated every year with renewed resolve that the mission for which Jammu martyrs had laid their lives would be completed at all cost.

“Kashmiris also pledge on this day that they would make every effort for the freedom of their State from the usurper forcers.

People of Jammu and Kashmir had passed a resolution even before creation of the country affirming for complete freedom of their state and its accession to Pakistan” Masood observed.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in his message offered rich tribute to the sacrifices of Jammu martyrs and pledged that the torch alighted by martyrs would never be left to be put off.

He reiterated his government’s resolve that people of Azad Kashmir would never lag behind in the struggle for Kashmir liberation.

He said Indian forces along with puppet government in IHK have been stifling the voice of Kashmiris, committing all sorts of atrocities and repressions against them but gallant people of Jammu and Kashmir are offering exemplary resistance for their freedom.

PM Haider maintained that after the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, and Mannan Wani Kashmir liberation struggle has entered into a new phase.

Kashmiri youth are out now to do or die to freeing their State from Indian subjugation, he remarked.

AJK Information Minister Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas in his message said that there is no precedence in human history of the massive scale with which Muslims who wanted to migrate to Pakistan were martyred on this day in 1947 in Jammu.

Even children, women and elderly people were not spared by the despotic forces, he said and added that it continues to this day in IHK.