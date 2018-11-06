Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - All is set to pay glorious tributes to over 600,000 martyrs of Jammu through the commemoration of the human history’s bleakest day in the region - the Jammu Martyrs Day at both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world on Tuesday - today - to remember the supreme sacrifices of lives given by the Muslim residents of Jammu city and other parts of this region this day in 1947.

Over 250,000 Muslim residents of Jammu city and adjoining areas were martyred on the single day of 6th of November 1947 by the despotic dogra forces led by Hindu fanatics / gangsters backed by the occupying Indian military soldiers, under a pre-planned conspiracy while migrating to the newly-borne beloved - Pakistan.

The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the supreme sacrifices rendered by those over 250,000 inmates of Jammu including men, women, children and elderly Muslims who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters including the Indian occupying and the dogra military troops near Jammu-Sialkot working boundary under a nefarious pre-planned conspiracy of vanishing the Muslims while they were proceeding for their beloved Pakistan.

Like all previous years the Jammu martyrs day will be commemorated with the renewal of the pledge to continue mission of Kashmiri martyrs to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

Jammu Kashmir people by observing the day will renew the resolve this year too to continue the ongoing struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches till the achievement of the last victory coupled with the heartfelt aspirations for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute through a tripartite composite dialogue between Pakistan, India and people of Jammu & Kashmir.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir special ceremonies including seminars and symposiums will be held in all small and major towns of all ten districts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelam valley as well as in various parts of Pakistan - dwelled with Jammu Kashmir refugees, to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu martyrs, gunned down by the armed Hindu fanatics including Indian occupying and dogra military hooligans, this day (November 6) 71 years ago in 1947.

In Mirpur elaborated programs have been chalked out through holding of the separate mega congregations under the auspices of ‘Milli Tehreek Azadi Jammu Kashmir’, Jammu Welfare Society and Youth Forum of Jammu & Kashmir on November 6 respectively at local hotel Mirpur Regency, Kashmir Press Club and the Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) Main Campus to mark the day, organizers including Malik Muhammad Aslam, Khurram Jehangir Pasha and Miss Maria Iqbal Tarana said.

Federal Kashmir Affairs and GB minister Amin Ullah Gandapur will be the chief guest and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Ch will chair the special function to mark Jammu Martyrs Day to be held in local hotel, Milli Tehreek AJK leader Malik Muhammad Aslam told this Correspondent here on Monday while unveiling the special program to mark the day.

In the capital town of Muzaffarabad, leading personalities from various parts of the country including AJK will address to pay rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives this day 71 years ago in a week time including during move to migrate to Pakistan through Jammu - Sialkot working boundary.

The day will dawn with special prayers, at Fajr, in all the prominent mosques for the early liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian yoke through the success of Kashmir freedom movement, progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Quran Khawani will be held at various places for the Jammu & Kashmir martyrs under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations.