American belligerence against countries that want to work independently and attempt to chalk out a way of their own in international affairs is nothing new. Iran has been a constant victim of America’s economic belligerence. The United States (US) has resumed all sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the nuclear deal stuck under Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. Iran is defiant, as Rouhani says, and is legitimately angry. Tehran is, nevertheless, determined to expose the capricious nature of the US foreign policy in the region and how it has undermined its credibility and steeped the region into uncertainty.

The strategy of naming and shaming America for its lies and hypocrisy may work as Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK) are determined to not accept American dictation. It is a wise and prudent move on the part of these countries. Both countries correctly understand that backing out of the deal will force Iran to adopt a hard line on its nuclear program.

Withdrawing from the nuclear agreement Trump initially maintained that Iran was not compiling with the sections of the deal, however, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told the world that Iran was not violating any part or clause of the agreement. But the cat is out of the bag. The reason for punishing Iran is its support for the Syrian government and Houthi militia in Yemen against the government as Trump administration wants Tehran to stop its “malign activities in the Middle East”. The latest round of the sanctions according to the analysts is aimed at devastating Iran economically.

While there is no doubt that the US re-imposition of sanctions will harm Iran to a certain degree, the real question is how effective these sanctions will be? It seems that these sanctions have no real end game in mind. The stated objective of the US move against Tehran is to bring it back to the negotiating table to secure a more comprehensive deal – one that will ensure Iran modifies its actions in the Middle East.

However, the fact that other global powers and European Union, in particular, are standing by Iran and the nuclear deal may not allow the US to bring Iran to its knees. The EU has already hinted supporting companies trading with Iran despite newly imposed US sanctions. Likewise, the imposition of sanctions on Iran means creating hurdles for other countries as well. The US cannot fight too many battles at a single time; hence some eight states have been granted waivers to continue trading with Iran in oil – further reducing the damage done. Finally, the defiant stance such a policy has engendered will make getting a new stricter deal a difficult proposition.