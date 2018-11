Share:

WUHAN:- Archeologists have recently discovered jade ware that dates back over 4,000 years at a site in central China’s Hubei Province, local authorities said Monday. Jade battle-axes, an astronomical instrument and a tube, dating back to between 4,600 to 5,100 years ago, have been unearthed at the Mulintou site in Baokang County. Besides jade ware, other items including human skeletons, stoneware and pottery have also been found at the site.