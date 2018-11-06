Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Anti-Encroachment Cell Monday claimed to remove more than 100 concrete shops, hundreds of push carts, patharas from pavements in Saddar and surrounding areas after resistance from the shopkeepers.

Complying with the apex court directives, the KMC team initiated the first phase of the operation, removing pushcarts, patharas and other illegally established shops. The team also seized the items which were lying on the encroached land.

During the operation, the heavy personnel of Rangers and police were deployed to deal with any untoward situation, however, no major incident was reported as the shopkeepers dispersed after holding a minor protest demonstration.

The action was taken on Daudpota Road, Zaib-un-Nisa Street, Mensfield Street, Passport Office, New Preedy Street, Empress Market and near Regal Chowk and Naveed Clinic.

Four teams were made for this purpose each comprising of officials from the KMC Anti-Encroachments Department, district administration, Rangers, police, cantonment board, Solid Waste Management board, SSGC and K-Electric.

It was pertinent to mention here that it was not the first time that the KMC taken action against encroachments in Saddar as it had remained a practice of the department but every time, the influential mafia managed to get their illegal built reestablished. The encroachers on the other hand, alleged that they used to pay the amount to the KMC officials and other concerned department for the territory.

As per sources, the moveable encroachers did not come on Monday as they already knew about the operation but just as the KMC machinery went back, they came and started their activities again.

Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that the operation will be completed in three phases and will continue till Saddar and Empress Market restore in their original position. “All stakeholders have jointly initiated it on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The citizens of Karachi shortly would get rid of the trouble and problems they face owing to encroachments in Saddar and adjoining areas shortly and see the area in its original shape,” he added.

The mayor said that the action against encroachments in the most important commercial area has been started during which restoration of Saddar and Empress Market would be done and these will be vacated from the clutches of the land grabbers.

He said that the encroachers were warned before the removal operation to vacate the land and cooperate with the administration, if they do not want to suffer any loss.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that foot paths are meant for use of pedestrians and no encroachments are allowed there. He said that the operation being carried out on the orders of the Supreme Court and will continue till the removal of all encroachments from the area. “Various monitoring teams were also formed to oversee the area after this and stop any encroachments established again,” he added.

Saif added that in the second phase of the operation, all encroachments adjacent to shops in Saddar will be removed and in the third phase the Empress Market will be restored to original shape after removing the encroachments from and around the market.