ISLAMABAD - Army retained top position in 13th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship by winning 15 gold and 1 bronze medal on the second day of the events played here at Liaqat Gymnasium on Monday.

Army had obtained total 231 points, followed by Wapda with 5 silver and 8 bronze medals with total 90 points, while HEC bagged third with 4 silver and 6 bronze medals and total 72 points and Pakistan Air Force finished fourth with 1 gold medal.

Andre-de-Bussy, head of Mission France Embassy, graced the occasion as chief guest, while Pakistan Futsal Federation Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali Awan were also present there. World Taekwondo GSM System Manager Sarvar finished the WT Global License Seminar and will return today.

In individual Poomsae -20 male, Waseem Javed of Army won gold, Hashim of Wapda silver and Inam of HEC bronze. In -30, Shahbaz Ahmed of Army won gold, Rajaz Ayub of Wapda silver and M Anas of HEC bronze. In -40, Ghulam Abbas of Army bagged gold, Umair Saleem of Wapda silver and Taufeeq of Railways bronze. In -50, Arif Manzoor of Army grabbed gold, Ansar Butt of PAF silver and Mujahid of Railways bronze. In pair Poomsae male, Mumtaz/Sharjeel of Army captured gold, Nouman/Irfan of PAF silver and Ahmed/Kashif of Railways bronze.

In pair poomsae mix, Shahbaz/Aleena of Army grabbed gold, Anamta/Anas of HEC silver and Ghufran/Sumaria of Wapda bronze. In male pair -40, Ghulam Abbas/M Khan of Army bagged gold, Umair/Naeem of Wapda silver and Qayyum/Mujahid of Railways bronze. In male group -30, Mumtaz, Sharjeel, Waqas of Army earned gold, Shahbaz, Taha, Ahmed of Railways silver and Nabeel, Azeem, Ghufran of Wapda bronze. In male group -40, Abbas Khan, Ghazanfar of Army claimed gold, Qayyum Mujahid, Yasir of Railways silver and Asif Nadeem, Umair of Wapda bronze.

In female poomsae -20, Naqash Hamdani of Army clinched gold, Flower Zaheer of HEC silver and Anamta of Sindh bronze. In individual female poomsae -30, Mehrun Nisa of Army lifted gold, Asifa Ali of Wapda silver and Ishma of HEC bronze. In pair mix female, Aleena, Mehrun Nisa of Army grabbed gold, Flower, Yamna of HEC silver and Tanzeela, Hajra of Sindh bronze.

In group female, Zainab, Mehru, Aleena of Army won gold, Iqra, Laiba, Laraib of HEC silver and Asifa, Tayyaba, Sumaira of Wapda bronze. In creative poomsae female, Mehrun Nisa of Army gold, Tanzeela of Sindh silver and Ishma of HEC bronze.