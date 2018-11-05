Share:

ISLAMABAD

Growing up in a country like Pakistan can be difficult, due to factors such as poverty, overpopulation, mismanagement of resources and a plethora of different factors. But life is undeniably harder for some than it is for other. Case in point: mentally challenged patients. This can include people with milder issues such as depression and social anxiety, the word mild here referring to the inherent fact that such disorders do not completely render a person unable to participate in social scenarios and may also be countered by forms of medication. Other disorders render a person psychologically unfit to interact with other human beings, such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s.

It must be noted that in some cases, depression and social anxiety may affect a person to such an extent that he may not be able to function socially and may even be driven to suicide.

After spending some time watching Pakistani television, you will come to realize that although the media does spread awareness about communicable diseases such as polio and dengue, and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, practically nothing is said concerning mental disorders. Hospitals all over the country show off state-of-the-art medical facilities and highly qualified personnel, but hardly any hospital in Pakistan offers a trauma center, a psychologist or equipment necessary for treating mental ailments. This country’s health systems have chosen an approach of indirect denial instead of actually tackling the issue of mental disorders.

This ignorance is further highlighted by the conditions of the ‘treatment centers’ present in the major cities of Pakistan. Understaffed, unhygienic, and in a state of disrepair, these facilities serve little to no role in healing the patients, and there is a highlighted link that ignorance and lack of supervision of a mental patient may lead to a further deterioration of that person’s mental health. In a country where our efforts to help the people who need treatment result in the deterioration of their health, the improvement of the patients’ mental state becomes technically impossible. People who are sent for treatment are in a state in which they cannot function properly as a member of society, but even on a household level, mental disorders are deemed non-existent. You could have severe depression, anxiety or OCD, and all you could face in an average household is a complete and total neglect of the situation, which brews toxicity in one’s mentality.

The general populace of the country has chosen to deny the existence of mental disorders unless a person is physically disabled by them. This means that depression and social anxiety are completely ignored. A number of school children in Pakistan suffer from depression and practice self-harm due to unchecked bullying and ignorance by the relevant authorities and parents. Anxiety is disregarded completely and many people suffering from anxiety are thrust into situations where their anxiety is triggered, in an attempt to prove that their anxiety is non-existent.

It must also be noted that people who are diagnosed with such disorders, are not given proper care or any care at all. They are instead shifted to the aforementioned treatment centers, which are ill-equipped and usually come short of helping patients in any way.

They are instead shunned by society and talking about them is considered by many as taboo. If they are unable to get to the mental asylum, they are left to fend for themselves. They are presented with two scenarios: live with a relative that is willing to care for them (which is highly unlikely) or beg on the streets. Many are forced into poverty and begging, leading to accidents involving the mentally unstable, as many mental patients have difficulty in properly understanding their surroundings.

To help mentally disabled patients, there is a need for a change in the mindset. We cannot expect institutions and asylums to properly take care of the mentally ill if we breed feelings of hostility towards them in our generations from a young age. What we need is to take a step back and re-evaluate our position and stance towards such people.

We should try to spread awareness via NGOs and government projects pertaining to mental disorders and how we can help those suffering from them, instead of promoting a culture of ignorance. Meanwhile, it is our duty to campaign for the better treatment of mentally ill patients. The condition of mental asylums should be greatly improved, which can be done using government funding and donations from the general public. Aspiring doctors should also be encouraged to study psychology and all major hospitals should hire psychologists. We, the people, should take a stand to protect those who are unable to do so themselves, because of a hindrance which they have no control over.