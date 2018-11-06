Share:

LAHORE - Book lovers flocked to the biggest book fair at the Expo Centre in Lahore on the fourth day. People visited the Expo Centre in large numbers after opening of roads after the protests. Writers and poets from different cities visited various stalls and gave autographs to visitors. Key writers, poets and students visited stall of the monthly Phool and Ikadmi Adbiyat. Phool Editor Muhammad Shoaib Mirza and Ikadmi Secretary Wasim Alam gave books and Phool magazine to people with their autographs.

LHC CJ Anwarul Haq, minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah, Khalid Sharif, Ashfaq Ahmad Virk, Dr Ghafoor Shah, Absar Abdul Ali, Jugun Kazim, Wasim Abbas, Aqeel Abbas Jaffery, Prof Amjad Shakir and Dr Rafiuddin ashmi visited the Phool stall and praised book fair administrators Gul Faraz, Jamal-ud-Din Afghani and Akasha Mujahid.