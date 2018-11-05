Share:

Book is believed to be the best friend of a person and book reading is a good habit for everybody who is associated to attain and pursue knowledge. Keeping various books in the shelves and reading them time to time is also a perpetual act to improve the reading habit. Furher, book reading improves the attitude and behaviour of a person. Book reading also positively influences people who are around a sensible reader. Books quench our thirst for knowledge. Through books, we learn about how things work, understand different cultures, and comprehend the history of things. We can learn new languages, how to improve ourselves and even how to build things. The right books are full of useful information that helps us become smarter, sharper, more skilled and more open to new ideas. Moreover, book reading culture in libraries is an adequate and culture promoting work.

According to resources, the more you read, the more you stimulate your mind. Mental stimulation keeps the blood flowing to our brains, preventing diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s. When we read, our cognitive function and memory improve. The healthier your brain is, the more you are able to focus and develop your analytical skills. It also can help you relieve tension and relax. Books allow us to escape the stress and anxiety of everyday life by allowing us to immerse ourselves in another world or involve us in a topic we find compelling. And because there is a book out there on just about every topic in the world, it is possible for everyone to find the perfect book that will keep them focused and at ease

Finally, I urge educational concerned authorities to please provide more and more libraries, free books and efforts to be made to promote book reading culture. As Garrison Keillor said” Book is a gift you can open again and again.

SAIMA DM,

Kech, October 25.