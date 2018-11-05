Share:

Islamabad-Placing of poor quality cat’s eyes (reflectors) on different roads of the federal capital are posing serious life threats to motorists, particularly motorcyclists, with left-over naked steal nails damaging tyres of speeding vehicles resulting sometimes in fatal accidents.

During a survey of the main roads of the city, one can find sub-standard cat’s eyes fixed everywhere with no rubber or steel domes.

The purpose of placing cat’s eyes is marking the roads for travellers showing centres, edges or dividers, but the use of sub-standard devices in the first place and then absence of any follow-up repair work is adding to miseries of the vehicle owners.

Mazhar Aftab, who drives a public transport vehicle, told APP that he had to change the tyres of his vehicle after every six months. The main reason behind the wear and tear of tyres was uneven roads with left-over nails of cat’s eyes, he added.

He said he had to take many return rounds between the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and frequently got tyres of his vehicles punctured because of cat’s eyes nails. On several occasions, he narrowly escaped accidents due to tyre bursts, he added.