KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the federal government has not released a single penny to meet the expenditures of targeted operation launched in the city under the National Action Plan.

This he said while talking to Chairman Standing Committee of Senate on Interior Senator Rehman Malik here at the CM House on Monday.

He said that the federal government has vowed to share financial burden incurred on targeted operation launched under the National Action Plan but not single penny has been released so far.

“This has exerted extra ordinary burden on the provincial exchequer,” he said and urged Senator Rehman Malik to discuss this matter in his committee (on interior). “I am ready to brief the committee about the expenditures, the provincial government has sustained,” he said.

Malik assured the chief minister that he would put the matter in the committee and discuss it so that the burden of the provincial government could be ameliorated. The chief minister also said that the federal government had not given proper share in CPEC projects to Sindh.

He said that the provincial government was giving proper security to the CPEC projects and even looking after the security of the Chinese working in non-CPEC projects. In the meeting they also discussed over security issues, particularly of the CPEC projects.

Meanwhile, Murad has said that Karachi was generating 17,000 tons of garbage every day from which 250 MW power could be generated, therefore he directed the Solid Waste Management Authority to prepare a policy to hand over garbage for power generation.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on Waste and Water Energy Project (WAEP) here at the CM House.

The chief minister said that he has consulted with experts and they were saying that 50 MW power could be generated by feeding 3,000 tons of garbage every day. “We generate 17,000 tons of garbage and could easily install five plants, each one of 50 MW to generate 250 megawatt electricity from garbage,” he said.

Murad directed Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to approve policy of handing over garbage to any private company for power generation and get it approved from the board.

“This would help to invite private party for installation of a power plant at Landfill Site at Jam Chakro,” he said and directed the local government minister to reserve a separate piece of land there (Jam Chakro) for the power project,” at Jam Chakro.

After a thorough discussion, the chief minister directed the water board to prepare a proposal of recycling 73 MGD waste water for industrial purposes. In the meeting it was proposed to convert an RO plant installed at Hub into a 100 MGD Desalination Unit.

Along this desalination unit a 900 MW RLNG based power plant can also be installed, the experts proposed the chief minister. Murad said that he would talk to the federal government to materialize the project. The electricity to be generated from the plant would be sold to K-Electric.

He also issued directives for processing of unsolicited bid process under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rules. The chief minister was told that discussion with DHA/Clifton Cantonment Board has been made for installation a 10 MGD desalination plant. A suitable piece of land was being found out at outskirt of CBC/DHA for installation of the plant.

The meeting also decided to refurbish Dhabeji Pumping Station. The chief minister issued directives for its bidding process under the PPP mode.