KASUR - Four policemen were booked for allegedly torturing a man in-custody to death here the other day.

Nur Muhammad, a resident of Haveli Mehtab Khan, submitted an application to Raja Jang police that four policemen including Abbas Bhatti, M Asif, and M Anwar arrested his two sons-Farooq, 25, and Jahangir, 22-on theft charges.

He alleged that they took his sons to Raja Jang police station, and subjected them to severe torture.

“They released Farooq, but continued beating Jahangir until he died,” he maintained.

“To conceal their crime, they left Jahangir at Kasur DHQ Hospital and informed me that my son was at hospital. When I reached the hospital, Jahangir was dead.”

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Shehzad Asif took notice of the incident, and formed a committee under the supervision of SP (investigation) Ghazanfar Ali Shah for investigation into the man’s death. A case was also registered against the suspected cops.

On the other hand, the district police in a crackdown on outlaws arrested 16 suspected criminals including five members of a dacoit gang.

According to police sources, the crackdown was launched on the orders of DPO Dr Shehzad Asif. The police also recovered drugs and illegal arms from their possession.

The suspected criminals were nabbed from Phoolnagar Saddr, Phoolnagar City, B-Division, Changa Manga, and Chunian Saddr police precincts. Cases were registered against them.

Man set ablaze over

monetary issue

A man died after he was set ablaze by rivals over a monetary issue at Ismail Town, Pattoki here the other day.

Father of the deceased told Pattoki City police that his son Tariq had a dispute with suspects over some monetary issue.

He maintained: “The other day, the accused came to his house and quarrelled with him. They beat him, and immolated him after pouring petrol on his body.”

He added: “My son was shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore, but he could not survive.” The police registered a case against the accused.

Suspects abduct girl, steal valuables from house

Four suspects abducted a 19-year-old girl and also stole cash and gold jewellery from a house at Mohallah Gujranwala, Mustafabad here the other day.

Robina Shaheen, a resident of Mohallah Gujranwala, told the Mustafabad police that suspect Miran Shah along with three accomplices entered her house in her absence and abducted her daughter Atiqa, 19.

She added that the accused had also stolen Rs200,000 and gold jewellery from her house. The police registered a case and launched investigation.