Share:

KARACHI - Sindh police on Monday fixed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leadership in more than two dozen cases registered in various police stations over protest demonstration that paralysed country’s commercial hub during the whole last week.

During the crackdown against the TLP leaders and workers, police claimed to have arrested over half of a dozen suspects in various raids conducted in various parts of the city. Sindh police have lodged the FIRs against the TLP protesters on the directives of the federal government.

It is worth mentioning here that the protest demonstration had started Wednesday across the country and called off on Friday evening after government assured TLP leadership ahead of the fulfillment of their demands.

However, police had registered about a dozen cases against the TLP leadership and the protesters at different police stations but no arrest has been till Sunday.

The registrations of the FIRs against the TLP has been continue here on Monday at different police stations of Karachi as well as in parts rural Sindh. As many as 61 suspects have been nominated and seven of them are arrested so far in the 39 cases registered against the TLP leadership and protesters across the province,” reads a report submitted to the IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on law and order situation in the province on Monday. “A total 34 cases were registered at different police stations in Karachi while five were registered in parts of rural Sindh.”

According to the FIRs, a total four cases were registered in District South, three in District East, six in Malir, 15 in Korangi and five in central and one in west while apart from the Karachi, one each case was registered in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkar, Ghotki while two in Kashmore.

Police officials said that they have been given go-ahead about to launch a crackdown against the TLP local leadership and the protesters across the province and a list of the suspects or miscreants who took law into their hands while violating the Section 144 and rioting are being prepared. “61 are those who are nominated by name with the help of CCTV footages and videos went viral on the social media while hundreds of unidentified protesters are also nominated in the FIRs,” says a senior police officer.

The TLP and other religio-political parties had paralysed the metropolis for three consecutive days to protest the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, but the protests ended after peaceful negotiations between the TLP leadership and the federal administration late on Friday night.

The cases against the protesters have been registered over their violation of Section 144 (which prohibits pillion riding, rallies, gathering of four persons and carrying or displaying weapons) and closing the city’s thoroughfares and highways.