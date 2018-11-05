Share:

Florida, USs-YN-What was supposed to be an idyllic five-day trip to the Caribbean has descended into chaos after a malfunctioning switchboard sent a cruise ship tipping onto its side.

Not long after the Carnival Sunshine left Port Canaveral on Sunday, October 28, passengers were sent flying out of their seats, as plates and glasses smashed on the ground.

Describing it as “a scene from the Titanic, one passenger said water started seeping into the ship as she sat down for dinner”.

“We were actually at the table where the window broke and the water came in,” a passenger recalled to local Orlando news station WFTV.

“Next thing we know, the whole boat tilted … we were literally hanging on for our lives, dangling … it was really like a scene from the Titanic.”

Passenger David Crews initially didn’t think much of the rocking ship but that quickly changed when he saw others screaming and crying for help.

“Plates and silverware started sliding off the tables. Then the tables themselves started to slide. Glasses and plates started to fall and shatter. At this point, it was pure chaos. Screams. Cries. Panic.”

Another passenger said she hurt her back when the ship titled and wasn’t able to partake in any excursions the next day because of the pain.

A spokesperson for Carnival told Yahoo Lifestyle that the boat reportedly levelled out after about a minute and then proceeded as usual, with schedules events and excursions going ahead as planned.

“There was never any issue with the safe operation of the ship and our officers quickly intervened to correct the situation,” the spokesperson said, confirming there were some minor injuries.

The day after the incident, guests received a note from the captain explaining what happened.

“We have identified that an electrical switchboard malfunction impacted the use of the fin stabilisers,” it read.

“It’s important to note that fin stabilisers are not a safety feature; they are deployed solely for guest comfort to minimise any potential ship motion while at sea. There was never any issue with the safe operation of the ship, and our officers quickly intervened to correct the situation.”

Despite the captain’s assurances that everything was fine, not everyone was convinced, with many deciding to disembark after the incident.

The line also offered each guest a $50 credit.