Snowfall over the hills and continuously blowing winds caused considerable decrease in the mercury level in parts of the country including Lahore on Monday, bringing chill in weather. Kalam and Hunza remained the coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 03 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Skardu, Gupis, Quetta and Astore was recorded -02C and Bagrote -01C. Minium temperature in Lahore was recorded 12C. According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days.