BEVERLY HILLS:- It is believed that Demi Lovato has left rehab, after she was spotted dining with a friend in Beverly Hills, California over the weekend. The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker admitted herself to rehab earlier this year following an overdose, which landed her in hospital, but she is doing well and was spotted out for dinner with a friend in Beverly Hills, California over the weekend. The sighting comes after a source revealed Demi has been ‘’really changed’’ by her rehab stay. The insider said: ‘’Demi is doing great and is really receptive to the help that she is getting.