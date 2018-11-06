Share:

BADIN - Education is a key to success, only an educated nation can survive in a fiercely competitive world.

These views were expressed by Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Supply and Prices at an event titled ‘Bari Jin Bari’ at Tarai Town organised by the administration of Govt Secondary School Haji Junejo with the help of Iqbal Junejo here the other day.

The ceremony was participated by hundreds of the participants including Taj Muhammad Mallah, MPA Badin, Sain Bux Jamali, PPP General Secretary Syed Rasool Bux Shah and notables of Karachi, Kandhkot, Larkana, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and other districts and cities.

While addressing, the minister maintained that “If we want to become a successful developed nation, we have to improve our education sector.”He urged top officials to serve as role-models and lead by setting good examples.

MPA Taj Muhammad Mallah said that no human being can attain socio-economic progress without education. He said “We need to understand our responsibility to educate our children for national development.

Badin chapter, PPP Secretary General Sain Bux Jamali expressed that “No nation can attain development and prosperity without the support of education and it is the foremost right of every one which deserves the tremendous attention. He further said that we have to improve the condition of educational institutions of the district and train the teachers for provision of the quality education.

Director schools Syed Rasool Bux Shah said for real progress, prosperity and development, all should support the initiatives towards improvement of educational system and betterment. “It is important to work hard for bringing improvements in the quality of education,” he added.

He lauded the efforts of Iqbal Junejo for his vulnerable role and efforts in connection of promotion of education in real mean and encouraging students to create element of competitions.

On the occasion, Iqbal Junejo, while paying vote of the thanks to participants expressed that education was the only means of dealing with challenges such as poverty, unemployment and illiteracy, adding he wishes to organise such type events amid to promote the education and appreciate the parents of despite of the thousands hindrances and their poverty left no stone unturned in education of the their children and their tireless efforts assisted their offspring in getting their destinations.

Meanwhile, the ceremony was also participated by renowned artists of Sindh including Suhrab Soomro, Ali Gul Mallah and others. Students of the school performed and exposed their laudable talent which was highly appreciated by the audience and guests when different local singers also got appreciates after singing best songs.

SAWAN KHASKHELI