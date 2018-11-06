Share:

SIALKOT - The PTI's big wigs Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Umer Dar and Usman Dar joined their hands and announced to shun their political differences during a special ceremony at Jinnah House Sialkot here Monday.

These political differences were cropped up before the July 25, 2018 general elections over the party tickets in five constituencies of the National Assembly and eleven of Punjab Assembly.

Addressing the party workers at Jinnah House Sialkot, PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan vowed to make efforts to make Sialkot a stronghold of PTI.

She said that the people of Sialkot were now feeling freshness in political scenario of Sialkot after the formation of PTI governments in the Centre and Punjab.

She stated this while addressing the party workers after her important meeting with the local PTI leaders Umer Dar and Usman Dar.

She announced to shun her political differences with them and pledged to work hard mutually for strengthening PTI.

On the occasion, Umer Dar, the president of PTI Central Punjab, said that his party was successfully implementing an effective strategy to strengthen the national institutions, which were badly damaged by the previous governments.

Chairman of Prime Minister's Youth Development Programme Usman Dar said that only the PTI had the full capabilities to pull the country out of all the prevailing challenges and crisis besides ridding the nation of all the internal and external dangers.

The PTI could win only a single seat, as the PTI candidate Ch Ikhlaq had won from (PP 36, Sialkot-II).