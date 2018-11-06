Share:

ISLAMABAD - US, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Germany teams started preparing for the Global Zalmi League.

Global Zalmi players have been selected for the South Korean team, Hong Kong's Kowloon Zalmi just joined the Global Zalmi platform. Global Zalmi League's schedule will be announced shortly.

Peshawar Zalmi’s chairman Javed Afridi said that he wholeheartedly welcomes the new team on board. “Global Zalmi is a great opportunity for the foreign Pakistanis to showcase their cricket talent.” He said the schedule will be announced shortly for all the teams. The trials for the Saudi Arabian Zalmi team will commence from November 7. The reparations in the US are also taking place.

The Zalmi clubs in the US are present in 10 states and in the past, LA Zalmi also became part of the Zalmi platform. In South Africa, Johannesburg Zalmi played a practice match and started preparing for the big matches.”

Former champion Xaozing Zalmi has also started preparing for the third edition while Dubai and Bahrain Zalmi have also started preparing for the league. Player of Incheon Zalmi have been selected for the national side of Korea. The players are Daniyal Khan and Mudassir Iqbal.