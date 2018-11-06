Share:

PARIS:- A lifeless body of a French gendarme was found on Monday morning in the gardens of Prime Minister’s official residence, Hotel de Matignon in Paris, in a likely suicide affair, the PM office said. “The body of a Republican Guard was discovered this morning in the grounds of the Hotel de Matigon, his service weapon at his side,” Matignon said in a statement. The police launched an investigation into the death, it added. It was believed that the Republican Guard had used his service weapon to kill himself earlier this morning, according to local media.

The 45-year-old father had been assigned to the video surveillance services.