LAHORE : PFC on Monday inked three MoUs with Chinese companies for consultations in the furniture sector, transfer of modern technology and machines and joint ventures opening Pak made world class traditional furniture outlets in China and other countries. In a statement issued from Shanghai, unfolding the distinguish features of MoUs, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the overall purpose of signing these memorandums is to enhance collaboration to design fabulous furniture items to compete in international market by making them cost and quality efficient and pave way for improved trade ties between business communities of both the countries. A high level of PFC delegation is currently on a visit along with PM entourage to enhance mutual cooperation in trade and technology sectors. He said China was interested in enhancing furniture business with local furniture producers, undertaking joint-venture projects either in China or in Pakistan and sharing technology with Pakistan.

He further said the PFC is working on a plan to set up common display centres and model units, with the help of China, Turkey and Italy, for encouraging small producers to adopt new technologies and boost their local and overseas sales.

Cottage industry is the biggest source of employment in rural areas of the country, he added. PFC chief said the furniture industry is focused more on the domestic market which is expanding very fast on the back of growing consumer spending and a booming housing and construction sector, along with a huge jump in remittances sent by the Pakistanis working abroad in the recent years.

He said there is a dire need of expanding our capacity building so that local furniture manufacturers could handle large export orders and line up to compete with their competitors at international markets. He said if we are able to protect our local market against cheaper imports and encourage our local industry, we can create a supply chain required to boost our overseas sales at a later point.

On this occasion, the Chinese delegations of various Chinese companies said Pakistan can enhance its exports to $35 billion for which serious efforts are needed.

They ensured PFC Chief Mian Kashif that visa procedure was being improved for Pakistani businessmen and the business community should participate in exhibitions and seminars in China to improve the understanding and trade.