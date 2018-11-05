Share:

Rawalpindi-Five gangs of dacoits, involved in snatching cash, and mobile phones from captains of taxi-hailing service Careem on gunpoint, were apprehended by Saddar Bairooni police, a police spokesman said on Monday. The same gang was also accused of killing a British national of Pakistani origin. As many as 16 dacoits were arrested by police during raids in various localities of the district. Police recovered weapons, mobile phones, cash and motorcycles from their possession, he said.

The official said that after City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan took notice of rising incidents of dacoites in Saddar Circle, a special team was formed under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Saddar Bairooni Malik Allah Yar and other officers tasking them to round up the criminals.

The team managed to arrest 16 dacoits identified as Imran, Umar Sultan, Muhammad Ali, Hamza Ali, Danial (all are involved in looting Careem captains), Imran, Roman Khan and Muhammad Aman Abbasi (involved in murdering a British national during dacoity) and the auto theft gang members including Muhammad Naheem, Ajmad Khan, Talha Sharif, Saeed Mehmood and Rehman alias Kala (the ring leader of Kala gang), he said.

The criminals were held during raids carried out by police in areas of Chakri, Zafar Plaza, Biscuit Factory, Kotha Mor, Jinnah Park and Attock, he said.

Moreover, during investigations, the dacoits confessed that they have been involved in depriving Careem captains of cash and mobile phones; killing a man and injuring two others in dacoity and stealing motorcycles, he added.

SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Malik Allah Yar, when contacted, confirmed the development saying police busted five dacoit gangs by nabbing 16 dacoits during raids. He said Muhammad Shuhaib, resident of Bank Colony, was driving for taxi-hailing service Careem for many months. He picked up two unidentified persons at 4:30pm on 29/9/2018 from Shehroz Restaurant and taken them to Dhoke Syedan Road, where the riders snatched 2 mobile phones, a watch, internet device, Bluetooth hands free and Rs 50,000 cash, SHO said. He added the unidentified culprits snatched cash, CNIC and car from another captain named Shehbaz Rashid at Adiala. SHO said Syed Navid Ali, another Careem taxi cab driver, lodged complaint on 3/10/2018 that a gang of three dacoits hired his cab to go to Dhamial and later snatched cash, mobile phone, an internet device and jewellery from him. Police lodged cases and began investigation, he said. Muhammad Umar was also robbed off cash and a mobile phone by the gang members at Jarahi on Adiala Road, he said.

Malik Allah Yar disclosed that they would intercept a passerby in a busy place and request him to book a Careem from his mobile phone as they don’t have credit in their phones. He said police had traced the gang members through mobile data of a college student whom the gang members targeted on a road in the city for hiring a Careem ride.

SHO said police had also arrested a gang of three dacoits for their involvement in killing Suhail Azam, a UK national, and injuring two of his brothers Zuhaib Azam and Kamran Azam during a dacoity at Quaid-e-Azam Colony on 31/5/2018.

“We have busted Kala gang by nabbing five of its members and recovered 4 pistols of 30 bore, a revolver and two Honda 125 motorcycles,” he said. He said all the culprits have been sent to Adiala Jail by a court of law. The arrest of dacoits by police would show considerable decrease in street crime, SHO Malik Allah Yar said.