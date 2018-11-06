Share:

OKARA - A conference titled ''Cross-Cultural Dialogues" was held at the University of Okara' (UO). Prof Peter Josef Boeck from Germany reached the varsity on his three-week tour on the invitation of Vice Chancellor Prof Zakria Zakar.

Prof Peter in his address said, ''We need sharing of academic expertise between the universities of developing countries and the modern world." He stressed a need for reinventing globalisation and showed keen interest in the local culture. He said inter-cultural harmony was necessary for people's survival. "We have to act on the basis of human rights," he said.

To a query regarding the rising tide of nationalism in Europe, he said presently 4 million Muslims were living in Germany and majority of the Germans were raising the voice to end all sorts of racist discrimination against the minorities and foreigners.

During his stay he will have more interactive with the teachers and students on the German academic culture and opportunities of scholarships in the leading institutions of his country.

VC Dr Zakria Zakar while addressing the conference emphasized on learning different languages which promote culture. He said, "We have to give preliminary exposure of German language to our students and teachers with international interactions and I'm very much focusing on internationalizing the UO by connecting it with the best universities of the world."

A large number of the UO faculty and students attended the conference and showed their interest to engage Prof Peter in interactive sessions during his stay in Pakistan.

Experts stress national

role against smog

Experts in an awareness seminar urged the people to play their role to make Pakistan clean and green.

"Making Pakistan clean and green is the prime responsibility of every individual and the issue of smog could be overcome if we adopt responsible precautionary measures," the deputy commissioner said.

The permanent remedy against smog would be plantation of as many trees as possible, said Maryam Khan while addressing an awareness seminar against smog arranged by the Health Dept in the Jinnah Hall.

The DC praised the dept for free distribution of masks to the citizens. She said smog makes the atmosphere poisonous and affects the health of every person; and neat and clean air is very essential for existence. She said, "Religion guides us for cleanliness, sanitation in society. The poisonous atmosphere shortens the life span whereas our elders used to enjoy a long and healthy life." She said every person must plant at least one sapling which would prove an all time medication for the society.

Regarding smog the DC said that the burning stubble of crops was heinously dangerous for life.

Besides, she said, the burning of poisonous fuel in the rickshaws and other vehicles was also very dangerous for respiration. The seminar was also addressed by Additional Deputy Finance Afzal Nasir, CEO Health Dr Adul Majeed, Dr Chief Constant Physician Shahid Dogar, SDO Forest Iftikhar Janjua, District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqal, and medical superintendents.