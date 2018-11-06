Share:

KARACHI - Consul General of Germany Eugen Wollfarth called on Mayor Wasim Akhtar in his office on Monday to discuss about matters of mutual interest.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam were also present on this occasion.

The mayor welcomed the consul general on his arrival at KMC Building. Later, while talking to him he said that development and beautification process was going on in Karachi and soon its result will be seen by the people. “Karachi offers vast investment opportunities and the government will welcome investors here. The government and the KMC are working for the progress and development in Karachi.” he added.

Wasim said that Karachi is an important city of the country where various projects were initiated to facilitate the people. He said that they have resolved to improve the city’s infrastructure and to develop the coastal area and recreation facilities in the city.

The mayor said that water and sewerage system improvement and better sanitation was also being focused and gradual improvement is expected in all these sectors. He said they want to restore the beauty of this city with the coordination of all stakeholders. We would like German investment and cooperation in Karachi projects.

Eugen Wollfarth appreciated the endeavors of the mayor for development and progress in Karachi and said these would prove beneficial for the city. He said this would be good for them if both governments are working for betterment in Karachi.