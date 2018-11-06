Share:

ZHUHAI - German great Steffi Graf had the tennis world at her feet when she completed the “Golden Slam” in 1988 but 30 years later, she says she hardly even thinks about the achievement. Graf, who retired in 1999 and married Andre Agassi two years later, said her life has moved on so much that she is unconcerned whether her records are matched or broken. It’s a statement which offers a different perspective as Serena Williams continues her long and difficult quest to equal the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles. No singles player, man or woman, has won all four majors in the same year since Graf, whose Open-era record of 22 Slam titles was finally surpassed by Williams last year. “Those are great memories and treasured times,” the 49-year-old told AFP at the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, for which she is a global ambassador.–AFP