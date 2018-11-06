Share:

KARACHI - Plants have been used as medicine by mankind to treat health-threatening diseases.

National and international scientists expressed these views on Monday while delivering their plenary lectures on the second day of the 2nd International Symposium on Natural Products for the Future (ISNPF-2) which is being held at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Karachi University.

They said that some important drugs based on plants are in use today. Some herbal plants display a lot of pharmacological activities including anti-oxidative, anti-stress, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic and anti-obesity effects.

Development of indigenous system of medicine is need of the hour to cater the health care needs of a large section of the population, they added. Over 600 eminent scientists and young researchers, including 100 foreign experts were attended the international symposium, organised by the ICCBS.

Turkish female scientist Prof Dr Bilge Sener said that plants were still popular to get new drug candidates as it was the oldest medical practice for humans. “Therefore, medicinal plants represent an important source of bioactive compounds that could be used for new drugs development,” she stated.

The lady scientist informed the participants that Turkey was one of the rich countries in terms of bio-resources which depend on different climates, geographical location, ecological factors and aquatic environments.

Senior Pakistani female scientist Prof Dr Bina Siddiqui said that nature had been a source of therapy for thousands of years and served mankind through its various resources. Subsequent scientific exploration of these resources, manly medicinal plants, led to development of important modern drugs which are in use today. She said that traditional systems of medicines always played important role in meeting the global health care needs.

Talking about a Korean plant, Prof Dr Jae Youl Cho said that ‘Ginseng’ was a valuable medicinal plant which was also found in China and Japan. He maintained that ‘Ginseng’ displayed a lot of pharmacological activities including anti-oxidative, anti-stress, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic and anti-obesity effects.

US-based Pakistani scientist Dr M Khalid Ashfaq said that natural products had been historically used as therapeutic agents for multiple ailments.

In the USA, these natural products are now being marketed not only in grocery stores but has gained access to the internet market as well, he said. This has led to easy access of consumers to herbal therapeutic products, dietary supplements and natura-ceuticals, he added.