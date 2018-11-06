Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court on Monday directed National Accountability Bureau chairman and other respondents to submit their replies in a petition challenging appointment of Asghar Haider as NAB prosecutor general.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the petition and deferred the hearing till November 16, directing the respondents to submit their comments in the matter.

Raja Umair Khan advocate has moved the court through his counsel Shahid Kamal Khan advocate and has cited NAB chairman, secretaries of establishment division, law and finance and NAB prosecutor general Syed Asghar Haider as respondents.

The petitioner stated that he came to know that the respondents had violated the law by favouring Syed Asghar appointing him as NAB prosecutor general violating laws and the Constitution of Pakistan.

He argued that Haider retired as judge of Lahore High Court and under Article 207, it is provided that a person who has held office as a permanent judge, retired judge of the high court or of the Supreme Court shall not plead or act in any court or before any authority in Pakistan; and (b) of a high court, shall not plead or act in any court or before any authority within its jurisdiction.

He maintained that prosecutor general accountability is appointed under section 8 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

“The crux of the matter is that the prosecutor general accountability is the principal law officer of the NAB who must have the eligibility to appear before the courts established under National Accountability Ordinance and all other courts, meaning thereby that the prosecutor general accountability should not have any type of embargo or restriction on his appearance as an advocate before any court,” added the petitioner.

The petitioner contended that appointment of Syed Asghar as the prosecutor general was a violation of the rule, ‘Right man for the right job’.

He continued that Haider was having a constitutional bar making him ineligible from appearing, practising or acting as an advocate or a law officer before any court falling under the Lahore High Court so he is ineligible to appear before more than 50 per cent of the courts of Pakistan, hence under any stretch of imagination cannot be considered for appointment on the post of prosecutor general.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that by way of acceptance of this petition, the respondent might be asked to show under what authority and law he was holding the post of prosecutor general accountability, NAB Islamabad while the other respondents might be asked to show causes as to why they failed to uphold the rule of law and due process of law in the interest of justice and fair play.