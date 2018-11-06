Share:

TEHRAN - Iran has successfully thwarted cyber attacks by Israel targeting the country’s communications infrastructure, said a report by the Press TV, quoting an Iranian official, on Monday.

The attack was an attempt by Israel to launch sporadic cyber assaults against the Islamic republic’s communications infrastructure, said Hamid Fatahi, CEO of Iran’s Telecommunications Company.

“The (Israeli) regime, with a notorious background in using cyber weapons in the cases such as Stuxnet, was this time attempting to harm Iran’s communications infrastructure,” Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said later on Monday.

However, “they had to go away empty-handed thanks to the vigilance of our technical teams,” Azari Jahromi said.

“We will pursue this hostile move through international tribunals,” he added.